Lyxor EURO STOXX 50 (DR) UCITS ETF - Daily Hedged to GBP - Acc (MSEX LN) Lyxor EURO STOXX 50 (DR) UCITS ETF - Daily Hedged to GBP - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 08-Jan-2020 / 15:54 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor EURO STOXX 50 (DR) UCITS ETF - Daily Hedged to GBP - Acc DEALING DATE: 07-Jan-2020 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 131.8057 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 50363 CODE: MSEX LN ISIN: FR0012399772 ISIN: FR0012399772 Category Code: NAV TIDM: MSEX LN Sequence No.: 39282 EQS News ID: 949229 End of Announcement EQS News Service

January 08, 2020 09:54 ET (14:54 GMT)