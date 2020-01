As of 13 January 2020, Heimstaden AB's preference shares (HEIM PREF, ISIN SE0007074125) will be listed on First North Growth Market and will no longer be listed on the Premier segment of First North Growth Market. Please note that there are no changes of short name, ISIN code or order book ID. For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 60 00, or iss@nasdaq.com. Nasdaq Stockholm AB