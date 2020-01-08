Atriva Therapeutics GmbH: Atriva Therapeutics to take part in three major conferences in San Francisco, USA, in the upcoming week

TÜBINGEN, GERMANY / ACCESSWIRE / January 8, 2020 / Atriva Therapeutics GmbH, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering the development of host-targeting antiviral therapies, announces its participation in three upcoming conferences in San Francisco, CA, USA, in January. Dr. Rainer Lichtenberger, CEO, Dr. Christian Wallasch, COO, and Dr. Björn Cochlovius, VP Business Development, will represent the Company and be available for networking and one-on-one meetings at the following events:

Biotech ShowcaseTM

January 13th - 15th, 2020, Hilton San Francisco Union Square, San Francisco

Dr. Rainer Lichtenberger, CEO of Atriva, will give a Company Presentation on Jan. 13th, at 11:30 am, in room Franciscan D (Ballroom Level).

https://informaconnect.com/biotech-showcase/



RESI, Redefining Early Stage Investments

January 14th, 2020, Marines' Memorial Club & Hotel, San Francisco

Dr. Rainer Lichtenberger, CEO of Atriva, will give a Company Presentation at 8:00 am, during the Track 4, Biotech Entrepreneur Pitch Session.

https://www.resiconference.com/

January 15, 2020, Marines' Memorial Club & Hotel, San Franciscohttps://www.freemindconsultants.com/15th-annual-non-dilutive-funding-summit-2/

About Atriva Therapeutics GmbH

Atriva Therapeutics, founded in 2015, is a biopharmaceutical company pioneering the development of host-targeting antiviral therapies setup by a team of leading scientists in viral research and seasoned industry experts. The Company aims to develop new antiviral therapies against different severe respiratory viral infections. Atriva's lead product ATR-002 is a first-in-class host-targeting agent, inhibiting viral replication in influenza and other respiratory infections, an area of high unmet medical need. ATR-002 is under clinical development and has successfully completed a Phase I trial to demonstrate safety and tolerability in healthy subjects. The Company owns nine broad patent families with broad coverage related to the use of MEK inhibitors and other kinase inhibitors for anti-viral therapies. The patent life runs through 2039. Atriva Therapeutics is located in Tübingen and Frankfurt, Germany.

For further information, please visit www.atriva-therapeutics.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Contact:

Atriva Therapeutics GmbH

Dr. Rainer Lichtenberger, CEO

phone: +49 7071 859 7673

mobile: +49 173 743 1897

lichtenberger@atriva-therapeutics.com Media and Investor Relations:

MC Services AG

Raimund Gabriel / Eva Bauer

phone: +49 89 21022880

atriva-therapeutics@mc-services.eu

SOURCE: Atriva Therapeutics GmbH

