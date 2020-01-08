Anzeige
Mittwoch, 08.01.2020

WKN: UNSE01 ISIN: DE000UNSE018 Ticker-Symbol: UN01 
Xetra
08.01.20
17:35 Uhr
29,050 Euro
-0,140
-0,48 %
Branche
Versorger
Aktienmarkt
Prime Standard
MDAX
DAX International 100
1-Jahres-Chart
UNIPER SE Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
UNIPER SE 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
29,160
29,230
18:01
29,120
29,190
18:01
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
UNIPER SE29,050-0,48 %