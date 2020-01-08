Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Mittwoch, 08.01.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 621 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1W5SA ISIN: US9224751084 Ticker-Symbol: VEE 
Tradegate
08.01.20
16:22 Uhr
125,70 Euro
+0,80
+0,64 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
VEEVA SYSTEMS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
VEEVA SYSTEMS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
126,60
127,00
16:52
126,55
127,00
16:51
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
VEEVA SYSTEMS
VEEVA SYSTEMS INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
VEEVA SYSTEMS INC125,70+0,64 %