Vault Payments enables sponsors and CROs to automatically create, track, and report payments in Vault CTMS for greater accuracy and visibility

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) today introduced Veeva Vault Payments, a new add-on application for Veeva Vault CTMS that manages the payment and reimbursement process to clinical research sites. Vault Payments automates payment tracking and provides complete financial visibility across study partners. Now sponsors and CROs can speed payments to sites and provide full transparency into payment status and schedules, all within their Vault CTMS workflow. Vault Payments is now available and three early adopter customers already have implementations underway.

"The complexity and global nature of clinical trials have made site payments increasingly difficult," said Henry Galio, senior director for Veeva Vault CTMS. "Veeva Vault Payments automates the payment process so sponsors and CROs can pay sites accurately and on-time."

Manual processes and fragmented systems often delay payments, leading to high dissatisfaction among clinical research sites. With Vault Payments, sponsors and CROs can automatically match clinical activities with a site's fee schedule to pay sites faster with greater visibility and accuracy.

Vault Payments leverages study information such as patient visits, procedures, and milestones in Vault CTMS to create payable items and payment requests for a specific study or site. Customers have the flexibility to configure fee templates and schedules, make adjustments on-the-fly, and generate payments for multiple sites in every country, all at once.

Seamless integration with Vault CTMS enables sponsors and CROs to streamline and automate payment processes within their existing trial management activities and workflow to ensure sites get paid on-time. Real-time reports also give sites a complete view of all upcoming payments.

Vault Payments is part of the Veeva Vault Clinical Suite, the industry's first and only suite of unified clinical operations applications for CTMS, eTMF, study start-up, and payments on a single cloud platform. Vault Clinical Suite enables companies to eliminate system silos, streamline end-to-end trial processes, and improve collaboration across sponsors, CROs, and clinical research sites. For more information, visit veeva.com/eu/Clinical.

See how Vault Payments enables faster, more accurate payments to clinical research sites by watching an online demo at veeva.com/eu/PaymentsDemo.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc. is the leader in cloud-based software for the global life sciences industry. Committed to innovation, product excellence, and customer success, Veeva serves more than 800 customers, ranging from the world's largest pharmaceutical companies to emerging biotechs. Veeva is headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area, with offices throughout North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. For more information, visit veeva.com/eu.

Forward-looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements, including the market demand for and acceptance of Veeva's products and services, the results from use of Veeva's products and services, and general business conditions, particularly in the life sciences industry. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon Veeva's historical performance and its current plans, estimates, and expectations, and are not a representation that such plans, estimates, or expectations will be achieved. These forward-looking statements represent Veeva's expectations as of the date of this press announcement. Subsequent events may cause these expectations to change, and Veeva disclaims any obligation to update the forward-looking statements in the future. These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially. Additional risks and uncertainties that could affect Veeva's financial results are included under the captions, "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations," in the company's filing on Form 10-Q for the period ended October 31, 2019. This is available on the company's website at veeva.com under the Investors section and on the SEC's website at sec.gov. Further information on potential risks that could affect actual results will be included in other filings Veeva makes with the SEC from time to time.

