Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Mittwoch, 08.01.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 621 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 851544 ISIN: US5010441013 Ticker-Symbol: KOG 
Tradegate
08.01.20
13:57 Uhr
25,465 Euro
-0,195
-0,76 %
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
KROGER CO Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KROGER CO 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
25,660
25,710
17:18
25,660
25,715
17:17
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
KROGER
KROGER CO Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
KROGER CO25,465-0,76 %