

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Kroger Co. (KR) has launched new private label plant-based fresh meat, as the grocery chain seeks to capitalize on the rising popularity for plant-based meat alternatives.



The new pea-based meatless burger patties and grinds sold under the Simple Truth Emerge brand are now available exclusively at Kroger stores.



According to Kroger, the Simple Truth Emerge brand joins the Simple Truth Plant Based collection introduced by the company last year, offering vegan chocolate chip cookie dough, oat milk, sour cream, deli slices, sausage and other products.



Simple Truth, Kroger's organic brand, recorded sales of more than $2.3 billion in 2019. Kroger said it will add 50 new products to its plant-based collection this year.



According to Kroger, Simple Truth Emerge patties and grinds offer the same taste, texture and sizzle on the grill or in a pan as beef. They are free of GMOs, dairy, gluten and soy.



The patties and grinds provide 20 grams of pea-based protein per serving and are located in the packaged traditional meat case.



In December, Kroger launched a 16-week merchandising test with the Plant Based Foods Association or PBFA at 60 stores across two markets to gauge the sales and engagement impact of adding plant-based meat sets within the traditional meat set.



In addition to plant-based patties and sausages, the pilot includes deli slices, roasts, seitan and jackfruit.



To support the launch of the new products, Kroger's stores will host a natural and organic sales promotion, featuring Simple Truth products, digital coupons offering more than $100 in customer savings, and in-store food sampling events.



During the promotion, customers can download coupons via Kroger.com or the Kroger app to receive 75 cents off Simple Truth Emerge patties and $1.50 off Simple Truth Emerge grinds.



