CHARLES TAYLOR PLC - Rule 2.9 Announcement - Relevant Securities In Issue

PR Newswire

London, January 8

08 January 2020

Charles Taylor plc

RULE 2.9 ANNOUNCEMENT - RELEVANT SECURITIES IN ISSUE

In accordance with Rule 2.9 of the City Code on Takeovers and Mergers, Charles Taylor plc confirms that, as at 08 January 2020, it has 78,117,956 ordinary shares of one penny each in issue and admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange's Main Market for listed securities. The ISIN for the Charles Taylor shares is GB0001883718.

For further information, please contact:

Robert Davison - Group Company Secretary - 0207 680 5666

Chisom Onita - Group Deputy Company Secretary - 0207 522 7437

