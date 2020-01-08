ICG-Longbow Senior Secured UK Property Debt Investments (LBOW) provides exposure to the UK real estate debt market through investments in senior secured whole loans. Recently, the company has successfully completed its portfolio transition under the revised investment strategy (adopted in 2017). As a result, its current weighted average coupon rate of 7.11% pa (at end-October 2019), together with contractual arrangement and exit fees, should generate sufficient income to cover the targeted dividend payout of 6p per annum (translating into a c 6% dividend yield).

