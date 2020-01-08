D-Link Presents the Future of Wi-Fi Connectivity with Mesh and Wi-Fi 6 Solutions at CES 2020

D-Link's next generation mesh and Wi-Fi solutions create seamless intelligent connections for the smart homes of tomorrow
LAS VEGAS, Jan. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- D-Link announces new mesh Wi-Fi solutions including Wi-Fi CERTIFIED EasyMesh products, and Wi-Fi 6 products for consumers who demand more bandwidth, greater coverage, and seamless intelligent connections. Their new mesh networking solutions enable truly intelligent home networking experiences with one seamless mesh network that covers the whole home. D-Link's new Wi-Fi 6 products feature exceptional capacity, efficiency, and speed. All new mesh and Wi-Fi 6 solutions support the latest industry-standard 128-bit wireless encryption, including several which are Wi-Fi CERTIFIED WPA3. All mesh Wi-Fi systems and routers feature enhanced profile-based parental controls as well as work with the D-Link Wi-Fi App, the Google Assistant, and Alexa.
The new range of mesh solutions consist of:
COVR-1902 Whole Home Mesh Wi-Fi System
- 2020 IoT Breakthrough Award Winner
- 2-pack dual-band AC1900 with coverage up to 550 square meters/ 6,000 square feet
- Supports wired Ethernet backhaul
- Industry-standard mesh technology
- 4 Gigabit Ethernet LAN ports and 1 Gigabit Ethernet WAN port per unit
- Expandable solution
- Built-in Ookla Internet test
DIR-1750 MU-MIMO Wi-Fi Gigabit Router
- Dual-band AC1750 with MU-MIMO
- Wi-Fi CERTIFIED EasyMesh
- Wi-Fi CERTIFIED WPA3
- Supports IPv6
DIR-1950 MU-MIMO Gigabit Wi-Fi Router
- Dual-band AC1900 with MU-MIMO
- Wi-Fi CERTIFIED EasyMesh
- Wi-Fi CERTIFIED WPA3
- Supports IPv6
DAP-1755 Mesh Wi-Fi Range Extender
- Dual-band AC1750 with MU-MIMO
- Gigabit Ethernet port supporting wired mesh backhaul
- Industry-standard mesh technology
- LED signal strength indicators
DAP-1955 Mesh Wi-Fi Range Extender
- Dual-band AC1900 with MU-MIMO
- Gigabit Ethernet port supporting wired mesh backhaul
- Industry-standard mesh technology
- LED signal strength indicators
The new range of Wi-Fi 6 solutions consist of:
DIR-X1560 Smart Wi-Fi 6 Router
- Dual-band AX1500 with OFDMA and MU-MIMO technology
- Up to 4 simultaneous streams
- Triple-core processor
- Latest industry-standard 128-bit wireless encryption
- Built-in Ookla Internet test
DIR-X1860 Smart Wi-Fi 6 Router
- Dual-band AX1800 with OFDMA and MU-MIMO technology
- Up to 4 simultaneous streams
- Supports BSS Coloring
- Dual-core processor
- Latest industry-standard 128-bit wireless encryption
- Built-in Ookla Internet test
DIR-X2460 Smart Wi-Fi 6 Router
- Dual-band AX2400 with OFDMA and MU-MIMO technology
- Up to 4 simultaneous streams
- Supports BSS Coloring
- Dual-core processor
- Latest industry-standard 128-bit wireless encryption
- Built-in Ookla Internet test
DIR-X5460 Smart Wi-Fi 6 Router
- Dual-band AX5400 with OFDMA and MU-MIMO technology
- Up to 4 simultaneous streams
- Supports BSS Coloring
- Triple-core processor
- 4 High-gain antennas and power amplifier
- Latest industry-standard 128-bit wireless encryption
- Built-in Ookla Internet test
DAP-X1870 Mesh Wi-Fi 6 Range Extender
- Dual-band AX1800 with MU-MIMO
- Gigabit Ethernet port supporting wired mesh backhaul
- Industry-standard mesh technology
- LED signal strength indicators
COVR-X1870 Whole Home Wi-Fi 6 Mesh System
- 2-pack dual band AX1800 with coverage up to 550 square meters/ 6,000 square feet
- Supports wired Ethernet backhaul
- Industry-standard mesh technology
- 4 Gigabit Ethernet LAN ports and 1 Gigabit Ethernet WAN port per unit
- Expandable solution
- Built-in Ookla Internet test
Availability
The DIR-1750 and DIR-1950 are currently available for purchase from D-Link resellers and distributors.
