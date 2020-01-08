Mirai Life Securities researchers and analysts have commented on Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, commonly known as BMW, one of the world's largest and successful automotive companies.

BMW AG has announced that in 2019 they have outperformed all prior years and set new record highs within its vehicle sales, 2020 is also forecasted to be positive despite the slowdown in demand through Europe and China.

Analysts from Mirai Life Securities noted that BMW AG had sold over 2.5 million vehicles within 2019, an increase of 1.2% over the previous year when the figure was just under 2.5 million. The amount includes all of the group's brands, including Mini, Rolls Royce and BMW.

"BMW's high-end SUVs such as its X7 has been an enormous success, as the company becomes more focused towards SUVs, they plan to double their sales forecast for 2020. Shares within BMW AG ended the year 3.5% higher," commented Adam Walker, Head of Corporate Trading at Mirai Life Securities.

Recent figures showed that German car production decreased towards a three-year low due to ongoing global trade wars.

With lacklustre industry sales the highly anticipated European automotive industry figures are scheduled to be released next week, giving a more conclusive insight into the industry's decline.

More attention has been switched to the widespread emergence of electric vehicles, and this has been propelled by the European Union and the fines it will impose on emissions coming into effect later this year. With more distinct rules and regulations, car manufacturers are also expected to meet lower emission targets to avoid these hefty fines.

