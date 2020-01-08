Scott Patrick Carson Launches Scholarship Program

The Scott Patrick Carson Scholarship Program will offer two scholarships of $1,000 each

PARK CITY, UT / ACCESSWIRE / January 8, 2020 / Scott Patrick Carson is proud to announce the launch of his new scholarship program. The program will offer two scholarships of $1,000 USD each to students currently enrolled at a college or university in the U.S. or Canada.

Scott Patrick Carson is the founder and CEO of MRP.io, a worldwide leader in the distribution of medical aesthetic devices. As a passionate entrepreneur, he hopes to help college and university students fund their education.

In order to be eligible for this opportunity, applicants must fill out the online form and submit proof of enrolment in the form of a letter of acceptance, class schedule, or another supporting document.

Applicants must also write and submit a 500-word essay that explains why they chose their program of study, what kind of career they hope to secure after graduation, and how the scholarship funds will help them achieve this goal.

The deadline to apply for the Scott Patrick Carson Scholarship Program is March 1, 2020, at 11:59 p.m. EST. Incomplete or late applications will not be accepted.

For more information and to apply for the scholarship, please visit https://www.scottpatrickcarsonscholarships.com/

About Scott Patrick Carson

After several years working in the automotive industry in automotive dealership management and ownership, Scott Patrick Carson had the opportunity to work in the medical industry. After noticing inefficiencies in the medical device supply chain, he created a market to refurbish and redeploy used medical equipment. He went on to become the first and largest online reseller of capital medical equipment in the world.

For more information, visit https://www.scott-patrick-carson.com/

Contact:

Scott Patrick Carson

apply@scottpatrickcarsonscholarships.com

