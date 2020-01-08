Findit, Inc.: Findit Unveils New Video On Claim Your Name

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / January 8, 2020 / Findit, Inc. (OTC PINK:FDIT) owner of Findit.com, produces new Claim Your Name Video that can be watched and shared on Youtube. The Claim Your Name feature on Findit is similar to buying a domain address for a website on Godaddy or other domain providers. Findit® offers anyone the option to purchase a specific unique domain extension on Findit. The feature is not limited to one URL extension per member. Members on Findit can own multiple unique URL extensions on Findit® to index in search results high in Findit's search engine.

For example, construction companies that utilize Findit typically are seeking three specific objectives: the first is more indexing in search engines and higher in search engines both in Findit and Google, as well as Yahoo and Bing. The other is more sharing of the their posts done in Findit to Pinterest, Facebook, LinkedIN and other social and bookmarking websites. By meeting these three objectives the results can often be more unsolicited leads for these construction companies. Members that utilize the Claim Your Name feature in Findit often includes keyword phrases that members have been trying to index under for years in search engines, but have not been able to have the success until utilizing the Findit method to get these results.



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4XcHFZ43qLk

Findit is a full service social networking content management platform that enables its members that range from contractors, artists, musicians, business owners, amazing and not so amazing individuals, schools, public officials, influencers, and more, to claim the name they want to be indexed in Findit under, but are not limited to only one.

Findit is an open platform which means search engines can crawl and index the content that you create and visitors to the site can see and share your content without ever having to sign in.

Peter Tosto of Findit stated, "The ability to select the words you want to index high in Findit search results with Claim Your Name and then utilize the tools within each individual Findit account to create data rich status updates is incredibly easy. Each name you claim is a tangible way to index within Findit search and outside search engines. As Findit continues to have more and more content posted, search engines that include Google are indexing more and more pages from Findit which increases and improves Findit's overall relevancy and traffic ranking. This helps active Findit members to have the content they are posting inside their Findit account to get crawled more frequently from Google to get that content indexed. The Sharethis® feature is also an amazing social tool providing every member and the visitors to these posts the ability to share the posts to approximately 80 other websites."

Below is a member on Findit that has over twenty Findit URL Extensions from the Claim Your Name feature. The member, Select Floors offers flooring services in specific geographic locations.

The pictures below are active links. You can click on each image and go to their Findit page. Please view each of the Findit URLs to see how this member is taking advantage of the Claim Your Name feature. You can also share the page you click over to.

To get started, claim your name on Findit. Once you own your name on Findit, it exists only once, no other member can claim that exact name. Like buying a Domain in Godaddy once you have it no one else can. Get your Findit domain extensions today. Only $7.95 per year which comes with a plethora of online tools you can use free each and everyday. No excuses.



Visit https://www.findit.com/home/keywords to reserve your name now.

About Findit, Inc.

Findit.com which is a Social Media Content Management Platform that provides an interactive search engine for all content posted in Findit to appear in Findit search. The site is an open platform that provides access to Google, Yahoo, Bing and other search engines access to its content posted to Findit so it can be indexed in these search engines as well. Findit provides Members the ability to post, share and manage their content. Once they have posted in Findit, we ensure the content gets indexed in Findit Search results. Findit provides an option for anyone to submit URLs that they want indexed in Findit search result, along with posting status updates through Findit Right Now. Status Updates posted in Findit can be crawled by outside search engines which can result in additional organic indexing. All posts on Findit can be shared to other social and bookmarking sites by members and non-members. Findit provides Real Estate Agents the ability to create their own Findit Site where they can pull in their listing and others through their IDX account. Findit, Inc., is focused on the development of monetized Internet-based web products that can provide an increase in brand awareness of our members. Findit, Inc., trades under the stock symbol FDIT on the OTCPinksheets."

