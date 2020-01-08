Dr. Jan McBarron to Speak at "Ciao Bella" Luncheon

Dr. Jan McBarron will speak at a luncheon hosted by The Giving Store on January 13, 2020

HENDERSON, NV / ACCESSWIRE / January 8, 2020 / Dr. Jan McBarron, an award winning bariatric physician, weight loss specialist, and radio talk show host (Duke and The Doctor) will be speaking at an upcoming ladies' luncheon, "Ciao Bella." Ciao Bella will take place on January 13 at the Lake Las Vegas Sports Club, Henderson Nevada.

Dr. Jan McBarron will be speaking about weight loss, nutrition, and overall health at the event. She also will be handing out free copies of one of her most popular books, "Curamin, the 21st Century Cure," to the first 100 ladies in attendance.

Dian Hodge, President and Chairman of the Board of The Giving Store, started the social group Ciao Bella several years ago to have a luncheon that everyone could attend. The Giving Store invites vendors, speakers, new residents, and guests to the luncheon. Ciao Bella also supports several charities and organizations throughout the year, including the Make a Wish foundation, Living Grace, S.A.F.E. House, Henderson Library, and the City of Henderson.

About Dr. Jan McBarron

Dr. Jan McBarron earned her Medical Doctorate Degree from Hahnemann University while working as a nurse during the night shift. Recognizing that nurses often had more personal, meaningful interactions with patients compared to the doctors, Dr. McBarron decided to become a doctor herself and change the typical less personal doctor-patient relationship.

After earning her M.D., Dr. McBarron spent the next three decades specializing in Medical Bariatrics, otherwise known as non-surgical weight loss. Having struggled with her own issues regarding weight and ultimately losing upwards of 50lbs, Dr. Jan McBarron was able to connect more deeply with her patients and provide a more personal and effective experience.

Although her time as a practicing physician in the field of medical bariatrics was fulfilling and enjoyable, Dr. Jan McBarron recently decided to stop seeing patients and instead focus on reaching larger numbers of people through her speaking events, written work, and social media presence.

