Natilik Honoured With Global Award as EMEAR Partner of the Year at Cisco Partner Summit 2019

LONDON, Jan. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Natilik today announced that it has received a Cisco Partner Summit Global award, recognized as EMEAR Partner of the Year. Cisco announced the winners at a Global Awards reception during its annual partner conference taking place this week in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Awarded to channel partners who rise to business challenges, the Cisco Partner Summit Global awards are designed to recognize superior business practices and reward best-in-class methodologies. Areas of consideration include innovative processes, architecture-led successes, strategic business outcome-focused programs, seizing new opportunities, and sales approaches.

"It gives me great pleasure to recognize these partners who continue to demonstrate superior performance and drive value for our customers. They demonstrate superior leadership and innovation to help enterprises solve complex problems," said Oliver Tuszik, senior vice president, Global Partner Organization, Cisco. "It's an honour to present the EMEAR Partner of the Year to Natilik in recognition of its outstanding achievement in helping customers respond to their business challenges."

Mike Danson, CEO of Natilik commented, "I am delighted and humbled that Cisco has recognised Natilik for the Cisco Partner Summit Global award, EMEAR Partner of the Year. I'm extremely proud of everyone at Natilik for their contribution to this fantastic achievement. In my opinion, it is the perfect way to celebrate 12 years of our partnership with Cisco and the team here at Natilik look forward to the next 12 years and beyond."

Cisco Partner Summit Global awards reflect the top-performing partners within specific technology markets across all geographical regions. All award recipients are selected by a group of Cisco Global Partner organization and regional executives.

About Natilik

Natilik is a global technology and communications provider that is headquartered in London and specialises in collaboration, data centre, call centre, security and networking technologies. With a Gold Partner certification from Cisco and partnerships with other leading technologies, Natilik acts as a confident guide to organisations in a range of industries, including, finance, retail, manufacturing, education, utilities and many more to enable them to be more successful with their technology decisions.

