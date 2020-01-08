Regulatory News:

SpineGuard (FR0011464452 ALSGD), an innovative company that designs, develops, and markets disposable medical devices intended to secure the placement of implants in the skeleton, announced today its schedule for the publication of financial information for 2020.

Event Date* 2019 Full-Year Sales January 29, 2020 2019 Full-Year Results March 19, 2020 2020 First-Quarter Sales April 23, 2020 Annual Shareholders Meeting May 14, 2020 2020 First-Half Sales July 9, 2020 2020 First-Half Results September 16, 2020 2020 Third-Quarter Sales October 15, 2020

About SpineGuard

Founded in 2009 in France and the USA by Pierre Jérôme and Stéphane Bette, SpineGuard is an innovative company deploying its proprietary radiation-free real time sensing technology DSG (Dynamic Surgical Guidance) to secure and streamline the placement of implants in the skeleton. SpineGuard designs, develops and markets medical devices that have been used in over 75,000 surgical procedures worldwide. Fourteen studies published in peer-reviewed scientific journals have demonstrated the multiple benefits DSG offers to patients, surgeons, surgical staff and hospitals. Building on these solid fundamentals and several strategic partnerships, SpineGuard has expanded its technology platform in a disruptive innovation: the smart pedicle screw launched late 2017 and is broadening the scope of applications in dental implantology and surgical robotics. DSG was co-invented by Maurice Bourlion, Ph.D., Ciaran Bolger, M.D., Ph.D., and Alain Vanquaethem, Biomedical Engineer.

The SpineGuard securities may not be offered or sold in the United States as they have not been and will not be registered under the Securities Act or any United States state securities laws, and SpineGuard does not intend to make a public offer of its securities in the United States. This is an announcement and not a prospectus, and the information contained herein does and shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of the securities referred to herein in the United States in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or exemption from registration.

