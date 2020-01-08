SpendEdge, a leading provider of procurement market intelligence solutions, has announced the completion of their latest article on the trends impacting the US industrial machinery market.

The US industrial machinery market has slowed due to the risk of a downturn in global manufacturing. Businesses must leverage the latest advancements in technology to continue their upward momentum and face challenges head-on. They need to embrace changes in today's quickly morphing market and increase visibility into operations. Utilizing advanced manufacturing capability and information technology through the product lifecycle could help companies to improve cost savings and faster production times.

US Industrial Machinery Market Trends

US Industrial Machinery Market Trends

Focus on getting "houses in order"

Companies are increasingly focused on realigning around key markets or customer segments to crystallize value propositions to customers and markets. They are turning to mergers and acquisitions to get their "houses in order" and address rising pressure from shareholders, customers, and broader financial markets. Such trade uncertainties can drive significant changes in the US industrial machinery market.

Digital proficiency

The fourth industrial revolution is compelling companies in the US industrial machinery market to keep up with digital progress. They must shift towards digital projects that could build agility and scalability. Improving digital proficiency could empower companies to better respond to market-based threats or opportunities.

Mobilizing partnerships

Companies have started realizing that they require a strong ecosystem to build an agile supply chain. They are actively mobilizing partnerships within their targeted ecosystem to achieve their business objectives. This involves linking with digital value propositions and bringing partnerships rather than outright acquisitions.

