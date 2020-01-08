On November 19, 2019, the shares in AdCityMedia AB (publ) (the "Company") were given observation status with reference to a public cash offer from Ocean Outdoor Limited, through its wholly owned subsidiary Ocean Bidco Limited ("Ocean Bidco"), to the shareholders in AdCityMedia AB (publ). On December 18, 2019, Ocean Bidco published a press release with information that the offer had been accepted to an extent that Ocean Bidco owns and controls 97.46 percent of the outstanding shares in the Company and that it intended to initiate a compulsory redemption procedure regarding the rest of the shares in the Company and to promote a delisting of the shares from Nasdaq First North Growth Market. Yesterday, on January 7, 2020, the Company submitted an application to delist its shares from Nasdaq First North Growth Market. The current rules of Nasdaq First North Growth Market state that a listed company may be given observation status if the company has applied for delisting of its financial instruments. With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has decided to update its decision to give the shares in AdCityMedia AB (publ) (ACM, ISIN code SE0001920760, order book ID 116111) observation status. For further information about this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone + 46 8 405 60 00.