PRODWAYS: BASF purchases four new Prodways plastic laser sintering 3D printers for manufacturing and RandD applications

BASF, a strategic partner of Prodways since 2016 and the owner of a ProMaker P1000 printer, is reinforcing its relationship with Prodways through the purchase of new selective laser sintering printers for research and development purposes, as well as parts production.

The machines cover high printing temperatures which is the key prerequisite to print the whole range of PA6 materials made by BASF. They are also applicable for newly developed polypropylene.

The development of an ecosystem of additive manufacturing partners is a key element for the industrialisation of the technology. The acquisition of Prodways machines by a leading player in the chemical industry unlocks new potential thanks to the mutual exchange of high level expertise in their respective domains: 3D printer manufacturing and part production for Prodways, and advanced materials development for the chemical company.

About Prodways Group

Prodways Group is a specialist in industrial and professional 3D printing with a unique positioning as an integrated European player. The Group has developed right across the 3D printing value chain (software, machines, materials, parts & services) with a high value added technological industrial solution. Prodways Group offers a wide range of 3D printing systems and premium composite, hybrid and powder materials (SYSTEMS division). The company also manufactures and markets parts on demand, prototypes and small production run 3D printed items in plastic and metal (PRODUCTS division). The Group targets a significant number of sectors, from aeronautics to healthcare.

Listed on Euronext Paris, the Group reported in 2018 revenue of €61 million.

Prodways Group is a Groupe Gorgé company.

