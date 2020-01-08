ANTALIS: Half-year report (as at 31 December 2019) of the Antalis liquidity contract

Boulogne-Billancourt, 8 January 2020

LIQUIDITY CONTRACT

Half-year report as at 31 December 2019

Pursuant to the liquidity contract entrusted to Oddo BHF by Antalis, the following assets appeared on the dedicated liquidity account as at 31 December 2019:

501,062 Antalis shares

41,693.79 euros

As at the effective date of the contract, the following assets appeared on the dedicated liquidity account:

409,335 Antalis shares

135,026.49 euros

Between 1 July and 31 December 2019, the following transactions were carried out:

448 buying transactions

311 selling transactions

Over the same period, traded volumes represented:

161,090 shares purchased for 135,870.28 euros

170,618 shares sold for 143,360.76 euros

About Antalis

Antalis (Euronext Paris: ANTA) is the leader in B2B distribution of Papers (number 1 worldwide outside the United States) and industrial Packaging, and number two in the distribution of Visual Communication media in Europe. In 2018, the Group reported sales of €2.3 billion and employed 5,200 people serving around 120,000 customers, companies and printers in 41 countries. Through its 115 distribution centres, Antalis makes around 12,000 deliveries per day worldwide and it distributed 1.3 million tons of paper in 2018.

Analysts & Investors Contact

Steve McCue

+33 (0)1 58 04 21 90

contact@antalis.com

www.antalis.com

