WKN: A2DTBE ISIN: FR0013258589 Ticker-Symbol: ANS 
Frankfurt
08.01.20
15:33  Uhr
0,776 Euro
-0,008
-1,02 %
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ANTALIS SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ANTALIS SA 5-Tage-Chart
Actusnews Wire
08.01.2020 | 18:12
ANTALIS: Half-year report (as at 31 December 2019) of the Antalis liquidity contract

Boulogne-Billancourt, 8 January 2020

LIQUIDITY CONTRACT

Half-year report as at 31 December 2019

Pursuant to the liquidity contract entrusted to Oddo BHF by Antalis, the following assets appeared on the dedicated liquidity account as at 31 December 2019:

  • 501,062 Antalis shares
  • 41,693.79 euros

As at the effective date of the contract, the following assets appeared on the dedicated liquidity account:

  • 409,335 Antalis shares
  • 135,026.49 euros

Between 1 July and 31 December 2019, the following transactions were carried out:

  • 448 buying transactions
  • 311 selling transactions

Over the same period, traded volumes represented:

  • 161,090 shares purchased for 135,870.28 euros
  • 170,618 shares sold for 143,360.76 euros

About Antalis

Antalis (Euronext Paris: ANTA) is the leader in B2B distribution of Papers (number 1 worldwide outside the United States) and industrial Packaging, and number two in the distribution of Visual Communication media in Europe. In 2018, the Group reported sales of €2.3 billion and employed 5,200 people serving around 120,000 customers, companies and printers in 41 countries. Through its 115 distribution centres, Antalis makes around 12,000 deliveries per day worldwide and it distributed 1.3 million tons of paper in 2018.

Analysts & Investors Contact
Steve McCue
+33 (0)1 58 04 21 90
contact@antalis.com
www.antalis.com

------------------------
This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: yW5qlsacaJfKl56fZ5ZsnGdsl29jmWbKbJKVyWqZlp+ca29oyG9kmpiWZm9im2Zu
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
------------------------
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-61618-half-year-report-as-at-31-december-2019-of-the-antalis-liquidity-contract.pdf

© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free
© 2020 Actusnews Wire