SpendEdge has been monitoring the global molasses market and the market is poised to experience spend growth of more than USD 3 billion between 2019-2024 at a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Pages.

The food and beverage industry is emerging as one of the chief end-users in the molasses market. Clean-label products like molasses are currently facing extensive applications in the manufacture of food-grade alcohol. These are also used as the key elements for the osmotic dehydration of vegetables and fruits. Such extensive usages are driving the spend growth prospects in the molasses market.

The molasses market in the UK is experiencing an exponential increase in demand owing to the rapid adoption of biofuels in the region. To cater to this sudden increase in demand buyers are importing molasses which are exerting a positive influence on the supply side of this market. By virtue of being one of the top three producers of molasses, the supply market in the UK is also exercising sufficient influence on a global scale.

Insights into the market price trends

The demand and the price of refined sugar will influence the average price of molasses during the forecast period.

According to the molasses price trends, an increase in energy costs and hiked import tariffs will increase suppliers' manufacturing costs. This will have a negative impact on the buyer's procurement expenditure.

What are the strategies to adopt to optimize procurement spend in this market?

Implement forward contracts to guarantee molasses reserves

Engagement with molasses suppliers who are known to implement effective forward contracts to ensure reserves of molasses will immune buyers from price fluctuations during severe supply crunch. Typically, the supply and demand for molasses are highly volatile due to the varying demands from end-user industries such as ethanol production. In 2016, there was a significant supply shortage of molasses, especially in regions such as Europe due to increased ethanol production.

Adopt global sourcing

Adopting global sourcing for molasses will aid buyers in obtaining cost savings as they gain access to countries with low-cost skilled labor, cheaper raw materials, and low trade tariffs. In addition, buyers benefit from global surpluses in obtaining lower molasses prices via global sourcing strategies.

Some of the key topics covered in this report are:

Molasses market spend segmentation by region

Total cost of ownership analysis in the molasses market

Regional spend opportunity for molasses suppliers

Molasses suppliers cost structure

Molasses pricing models analysis

Molasses procurement best practices

Category management objectives

Cost saving opportunities in the molasses market

