The automotive fuel rail assembly market size is poised to grow at a CAGR of almost 2% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio.

With the increase in stringency of emission regulations, the adoption and use of common rail fuel delivery modules in gasoline and diesel engines is increasing significantly. The common rail fuel delivery module delivers a higher fuel efficiency when compared to conventional carbureted engines. Common rail fuel delivery module is used by several established companies in the automotive industry. For instance, in 2016, Maruti Suzuki launched a version of the compact sedan Maruti Suzuki Swift with DDiS (alternative name for common rail fuel delivery system). As a result, the increased adoption of common rail fuel delivery technologies is promoting technological advancements in fuel rail assemblies used in commercial and passenger vehicles. This will propel the growth of the market during the forecast period.

As per Technavio, the development of plastic fuel rails will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Automotive Fuel Rail Assembly Market: Development of Plastic Fuel Rails

The development of plastic fuel rails is one of the major trends being witnessed in the global automotive fuel rail assembly market. Vehicle manufacturers are producing vehicle models with reduced weight to minimize emissions and achieve higher fuel efficiency. Several steel and metal-based components are being manufactured with composite plastics to reduce weight. In addition, companies are developing and experimenting with fuel rails made from plastic compounds. The use of plastic fuel rails will reduce the emission of greenhouse gases during the production process. Further, the use of composite plastics is likely to significantly reduce the cost of automotive fuel rail assembly production, which will impact the growth of the global market during the forecast period.

"The progressing production of internal combustion engine vehicles and the rising stringency of emissions as well as fuel efficiency standards will have a significant impact on the growth of the automotive fuel rail assembly market value during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Automotive Fuel Rail Assembly Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the automotive fuel rail assembly market by application (gasoline engine and diesel engine), and by region (the Americas, EMEA, and APAC).

The Americas region held the largest share of the market in 2018, followed by APAC and EMEA respectively. Although the APAC region held a market share less than the Americas in 2018, it is expected to register the highest incremental growth during the forecast period. This is attributed to several factors such as the increase in automotive sales, increased preference for fuel-efficient vehicles, and rising stringency of emission regulations in Indi and China.

