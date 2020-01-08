The global commercial aircraft doors market size is poised to grow by USD 1.02 billion during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of nearly 6% during the forecast period. Request free sample pages

Read the 121-page report with TOC on "Commercial Aircraft Doors Market Analysis Report by Type (Passenger doors, Cargo doors, and Others) and Geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America), and the Segment Forecasts, 2019-2023".

https://www.technavio.com/report/global-commercial-aircraft-doors-market-industry-analysis

The market is driven by the increasing use of advanced materials in aircraft construction. In addition, the advent of friction stir welding (FSW) is anticipated to boost the growth of the commercial aircraft doors market.

Aircraft manufacturers are increasingly using lightweight composites to reduce the overall weight of the aircraft and enhance its overall load carrying capacity. The use of carbon fiber-reinforced polymers has allowed manufacturers to produce innovative designs even as they stay in accordance with the required configurations. In addition, manufacturers are also using composites to 3D-print futuristic aircraft doors, minimize material loss, and achieve higher cost savings. This use of advanced materials in aircraft construction is expected to boost the demand for commercial aircraft doors during the forecast period.

Major Five Commercial Aircraft Doors Companies:

Aernnova Aerospace S.A.

Aernnova Aerospace S.A is one of the leading manufactures of aircraft components. The Company offers wings, fuselage sections, empennages, movable surfaces, nacelles, and other metallic components. Aernnova Aerospace manufactures passenger doors for the A350 XWB and composite landing gear doors for the A320 and A330.

Bombardier

Bombardier designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and provides aftermarket support for three class-leading families of business jets Learjet, Challenger, and Global. The company operates in four segments: Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft, Aerostructures and Engineering Services, and Transportation. Bombardier produces passenger doors for the Airbus commercial aircraft family, including the A220.

Elbit Systems Ltd.

Elbit Systems are one of the leading developers and suppliers of a range of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications worldwide. The company manufactures passenger doors and luggage doors for the B737 aircraft, wheel well doors for the B737NG aircraft, blowout doors for the B767 aircraft, and composite landing gear doors for the B787 Dreamliner.

Latécoère

Latécoère is one of the most popular companies that designs, develops, manufactures, and supports aerostructures and interconnection systems in Asia, Europe, the United States, and internationally. Besides offering cargo doors for the A380, B777, and CRJ 700/900/1000 series commercial aircraft, the company provides passenger doors for aircraft models such as the A320, A380, and B787 Dreamliner.

Saab AB

Saab AB provides products, services, and solutions for the military, defense, and civil security markets worldwide. The company produces large and bulk cargo doors and crew escape doors for the Boeing 787 Dreamliner.

Commercial Aircraft Doors Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019 2023)

Passenger doors

Cargo doors

Others

Commercial Aircraft Doors Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019 2023)

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

