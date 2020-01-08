Streamline Health Solutions, Inc.: Streamline Health(R) Reports Third Quarter 2019 Revenues of $5.8 Million; ($0.2 million) Net Loss; Adjusted EBITDA of $1.3 Million

Total Revenues For First Three Quarters of $15.9 Million; ($0.5 Million) Net Loss; Adjusted EBITDA of $2.7 Million

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / January 8, 2020 / Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRM), provider of integrated solutions, technology-enabled services and analytics supporting revenue cycle optimization for healthcare enterprises, today announced financial results for the third quarter of fiscal 2019, which ended October 31, 2019.

Revenues for the three-month period ended October 31, 2019 increased 21% to $5.8 million as compared to revenues of $4.8 million for the second quarter of fiscal year 2019 and up 8% as compared to revenues of $5.4 million for the same quarter a year ago. Recurring revenue comprised 69% of total revenue in the quarter ended October 31, 2019. Revenues for the first nine months of fiscal year 2019 were approximately $15.9 million, down approximately 6% from $16.9 million for the same nine-month period in fiscal year 2018.

As previously disclosed in its press release dated January 2, 2020, the Company determined that certain corrections were required for capitalized software development costs and related amortization with respect to previously reported periods. The Company evaluated the materiality of these corrections and determined it was not necessary to restate its previously issued financial statements.

The Company disclosed the effect of these corrections, which were included as an out of period adjustment in the Company's financial statements for the three and nine months ended October 31, 2019, included in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended October 31, 2019, as filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on January 7 2020.

Net loss for the third quarter of fiscal year 2019 was approximately ($0.2 million) as compared to a net loss of approximately ($0.7 million) for the same quarter a year ago. Net loss for the first nine months of fiscal year 2019 was approximately ($0.5 million) as compared to a net loss of ($2.8 million) for the same period a year ago.

Adjusted EBITDA for the third quarter 2019 was approximately $1.3 million as compared to $0.2 million for the second quarter of fiscal year 2019 and $0.8 million for the same quarter a year ago.

"Our third quarter performance was solid in terms of revenue and adjusted EBITDA and our bookings for the quarter of $2.6 million, while healthy, did not include any eValuator contracts. I believe the future market opportunity for our mid-revenue cycle solutions and services is far greater than the replacement market for our legacy solutions," stated Tee Green, President and Chief Executive Officer, Streamline Health. "Which is why, as we announced last month, we have agreed to sell our legacy ECM business and use the proceeds to retire all of our bank debt and to invest in development and sales of our eValuator™ technology.

"I am committed to creating greater velocity in everything we do at Streamline Health, and to becoming an entrepreneurial, fast growing company. The fact that our third quarter bookings did not include any new eValuator contracts was disappointing. But I am convinced our eValuator automated cloud-based pre-bill coding analysis platform has tremendous upside potential as demonstrated by the size of our sales pipeline. As we approach a new fiscal year this coming February, everyone in our Company will be singularly focused on selling and supporting our eValuator, Clinical Documentation Improvement and Abstracting solutions which, when reinforced by our Auditing Services, makes us a true partner for revenue integrity across any healthcare provider's enterprise."

"This company will become a growth company again and I look forward to providing guidance for fiscal year 2020 very soon."

Highlights for the third quarter ended October 31, 2019 included:

Revenue for the third quarter 2019 was $5.8 million;

Revenue for the first three quarters of 2019 was $15.9 million;

Net loss for the third quarter 2019 was ($0.2 million);

Net loss for the first three quarters of 2019 was ($0.5 million);

Adjusted EBITDA for the third quarter 2019 was $1.3 million;

Adjusted EBITDA for the first three quarters of 2019 was $2.7 million;

Bookings for the third quarter 2019 were $2.6 million.

*Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Streamline Health reports its financial results in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). Streamline Health's management also evaluates and makes operating decisions using various other measures. One such measure is adjusted EBITDA, which is a non-GAAP financial measure. Streamline Health's management believes that this measure provides useful supplemental information regarding the performance of Streamline Health's business operations.

Streamline Health defines "adjusted EBITDA" as net earnings (loss) plus interest expense, tax expense, depreciation and amortization expense of tangible and intangible assets, stock-based compensation expense, significant non-recurring operating expenses, and transactional related expenses including: gains and losses on debt and equity conversions, associate severances and related restructuring expenses, associate inducements, and professional and advisory fees. A table illustrating this measure is included in this press release.

STREAMLINE HEALTH SOLUTIONS, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended October 31, Nine Months Ended October 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Revenues: Systems sales $ 668,000 $ 309,000 $ 1,046,000 $ 1,827,000 Professional services 626,000 577,000 1,615,000 1,086,000 Audit Services 517,000 234,000 1,266,000 841,000 Maintenance and support 2,827,000 3,051,000 8,537,000 9,577,000 Software as a service 1,150,000 1,198,000 3,474,000 3,570,000 Total revenues 5,788,000 5,369,000 15,938,000 16,901,000 Operating expenses: Cost of systems sales 135,000 223,000 391,000 763,000 Cost of professional services 493,000 675,000 1,616,000 2,079,000 Cost of audit services 325,000 323,000 949,000 1,017,000 Cost of maintenance and support 453,000 506,000 1,275,000 1,720,000 Cost of software as a service 356,000 207,000 936,000 805,000 Selling, general and administrative 2,800,000 2,392,000 7,745,000 8,160,000 Research and development 726,000 1,026,000 2,385,000 3,302,000 Executive Transition Costs 481,000 -- 621,000 -- Loss on exit of operating lease -- 562,000 -- 1,368,000 Total operating expenses 5,769,000 5,914,000 15,918,000 19,214,000 Operating income (loss) 19,000 (545,000 ) 20,000 (2,313,000 ) Other expense: Interest expense (91,000 ) (106,000 ) (239,000 ) (332,000 ) Miscellaneous expense (80,000 ) (25,000 ) (224,000 ) (118,000 ) Loss before income taxes (152,000 ) (676,000 ) (443,000 ) (2,763,000 ) Income tax expense (12,000 ) (2,000 ) (16,000 ) (5,000 ) Net Loss $ (164,000 ) $ (678,000 ) $ (459,000 ) $ (2,768,000 ) Add: Redemption of Series A Preferred Stock 4,894,000 -- 4,894,000 -- Net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders $ 4,730,000 $ (678,000 ) $ 4,435,000 $ (2,768,000 ) Net income (loss) per common share - basic $ 0.22 $ (0.03 ) $ 0.22 $ (0.14 ) Weighted average number of common shares - basic 21,598,146 19,655,882 20,435,055 19,495,745 Net loss per common share - diluted $ (0.01 ) $ (0.03 ) $ (0.02 ) $ (0.14 ) Weighted average number of common shares - diluted 21,598,146 19,655,882 20,435,055 19,495,745

STREAMLINE HEALTH SOLUTIONS, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited)

Assets

October 31, January 31, 2019 2019 Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,220,000 $ 2,376,000 Accounts receivable, net 2,214,000 2,933,000 Contract receivables 704,000 1,263,000 Prepaid hardware and other current assets 1,285,000 1,235,000 Total current assets 5,423,000 7,807,000 Non-current assets: Property and equipment, net 175,000 237,000 Contract receivables, less current portion 355,000 407,000 Capitalized software development costs, net 7,785,000 5,698,000 Intangible assets, net 1,245,000 1,669,000 Goodwill 15,537,000 15,537,000 Other non-current assets 756,000 385,000 Total non-current assets 25,853,000 23,933,000 $ 31,276,000 $ 31,740,000

STREAMLINE HEALTH SOLUTIONS, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited)

Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

October 31, January 31, 2019 2019 Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 629,000 $ 1,280,000 Accrued expenses 1,407,000 1,814,000 Current portion of long-term debt 3,472,000 597,000 Deferred revenues 6,310,000 8,338,000 Royalty Liability 953,000 -- Other 94,000 94,000 Total current liabilities 12,865,000 12,123,000 Non-current liabilities: Term loan, net of current portion -- 3,351,000 Royalty liability -- 905,000 Deferred revenues, less current portion 123,000 432,000 Other Liabilities 19,000 41,000 Total non-current liabilities 142,000 4,729,000 Total liabilities 13,007,000 16,852,000 Series A 0% Convertible Redeemable Preferred Stock -- 8,686,000 Total stockholders' equity 18,269,000 6,202,000 $ 31,276,000 $ 31,740,000

STREAMLINE HEALTH SOLUTIONS, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Unaudited)

Nine Months Ended, October 31, 2019 October 31, 2018 Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (459,000 ) $ (2,768,000 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation 113,000 411,000 Amortization of capitalized software development costs 644,000 895,000 Amortization of intangible assets 424,000 705,000 Amortization of other deferred costs 208,000 347,000 Valuation adjustment 48,000 71,000 Loss on exit of operating lease -- 1,368,000 Loss (Gain) on disposal of fixed assets -- 5,000 Share-based compensation expense 719,000 492,000 Provision for accounts receivable (125,000 ) (24,000 ) Changes in assets and liabilities, net (2,547,000 ) (2,210,000 ) Net cash used in operating activities (975,000 ) (708,000 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property and equipment (51,000 ) (21,000 ) Proceeds from sales of property and equipment -- 20,000 Capitalization of software development costs (2,730,000 ) (2,288,000 ) Net cash used in investing activities (2,781,000 ) (2,289,000 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Principal payments on term loan (448,000 ) (448,000 ) Deferred financing costs (73,000 ) -- Proceeds from issuance of common stock 9,663,000 -- Payments for costs attributable to issuance of common stock (681,000 ) Payments related to employee share-based awards (50,000 ) (62,000 ) Redemption of Series A preferred stock (5,791,000 ) -- Fees paid for redemption of Series A preferred stock (22,000 ) -- Other 2,000 31,000 Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 2,600,000 (479,000 ) Decrease in cash and cash equivalents (1,156,000 ) (3,476,000 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year 2,376,000 4,620,000 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 1,220,000 $ 1,144,000

STREAMLINE HEALTH SOLUTIONS, INC.

New Bookings

(Unaudited)

Table B

Three Months Ended October 31, 2019 Systems Sales $ 738,000 Professional Services 457,000 Audit Services 2,000 Maintenance and Support 1,391,000 Software as a Service 24,000 Q3 2019 bookings $ 2,612,000 Q3 2018 bookings $ 1,760,000

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(Unaudited)

Table C

This press release contains a non-GAAP financial measure under the rules of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for Adjusted EBITDA. This non-GAAP information supplements and is not intended to represent a measure of performance in accordance with disclosures required by generally accepted accounting principles. Non-GAAP financial measures are used internally to manage the business, such as in establishing an annual operating budget. Streamline Health's management in its operating and financial decision-making uses non-GAAP financial measures because management believes these measures reflect ongoing business in a manner that allows meaningful period-to-period comparisons. Accordingly, the Company believes it is useful for investors and others to review both GAAP and non-GAAP measures in order to (a) understand and evaluate current operating performance and future prospects in the same manner as management does and (b) compare in a consistent manner the Company's current financial results with past financial results. The primary limitations associated with the use of non-GAAP financial measures are that these measures may not be directly comparable to the amounts reported by other companies and they do not include all items of income and expense that affect operations. The Company's management compensates for these limitations by considering the Company's financial results and outlook as determined in accordance with GAAP and by providing a detailed reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures in the tables attached to this press release. Streamline Health defines "Adjusted EBITDA" as net earnings (loss) plus interest expense, tax expense, depreciation and amortization expense of tangible and intangible assets, stock-based compensation expense, significant non-recurring operating expenses, and transactional related expenses including: gains and losses on debt and equity conversions, associate severances and related restructuring expenses, associate inducements, professional and advisory fees, and internal direct costs incurred to complete transactions.

Reconciliation of net loss to non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA (in thousands):

(Unaudited)

Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation Three Months Ended, Nine Months Ended, October 31, 2019 October 31, 2018 October 31, 2019 October 31, 2018 Net loss $ (164 ) $ (678 ) $ (459 ) $ (2,768 ) Interest expense 91 106 239 332 Income tax benefit 12 2 16 5 Depreciation 37 87 113 411 Amortization of capitalized software development costs 227 249 644 895 Amortization of intangible assets 138 235 424 705 Amortization of other costs 45 101 150 294 EBITDA 386 102 1,127 (126 ) Share-based compensation expense 290 125 719 492 Loss on disposal of fixed assets -- 7 -- 5 Non-cash valuation adjustments to assets and liabilities 16 15 48 71 Other non-recurring operating expenses 481 562 562 1,368 Other non-recurring expenses 131 -- 205 -- Adjusted EBITDA $ 1,304 $ 811 $ 2,661 $ 1,810 Adjusted EBITDA per diluted share Net income (loss) per common share - diluted $ 0.22 $ (0.03 ) $ (0.02 ) $ (0.14 ) Adjusted EBITDA per adjusted diluted share (1) $ 0.05 $ 0.04 $ 0.11 $ 0.08 Diluted weighted average shares 21,598,146 19,655,882 20,435,055 19,495,745 Includable incremental shares - Adjusted EBITDA (2) 2,736,075 2,971,381 2,976,967 3,033,263 Adjusted diluted shares 24,334,221 22,627,263 23,412,022 22,529,008



(1) Adjusted EBITDA per adjusted diluted share for the Company's common stock is computed using the more dilutive of the two-class method or the if-converted method.

(2) The number of incremental shares that would be dilutive under profit assumption, only applicable under a GAAP net loss. If GAAP profit is earned in the current period, no additional incremental shares are assumed.

