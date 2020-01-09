LONDON, January 8 (WNM/Reuters/Sujata Rao/Dhara Ranasinghe) - Iran's missile attack on U.S. army bases in Iraq overnight sent gold blasting above $1,600 an ounce, boosted the Japanese yen by almost 1% and oil by $3 a barrel. But it took just hours for that safe-haven dash to fade and for world equities to resume their climb. It was the second volte face in under a week following a similar pattern of events after the U.S. killing of top Iranian commander Qassem Soleimani on Friday. And that mirrored ...

