Technavio has been monitoring the global airport smart baggage handling solutions market since 2017, and the market is poised to grow by USD 1.94 billion during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of over 11% during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Pages

Read the 116-page research report with TOC on "Airport Smart Baggage Handling Solutions Market Analysis Report by Product (Smart baggage and tracking devices, and Smart baggage screening devices), by Geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America), and Segment Forecasts, 2019 2023".

The development of smart airports along with the emergence of robotic baggage handling systems is anticipated to boost the growth of the market.

Regulatory authorities including European Aviation Safety Agency, ICAO, IATA, and others have encouraged the development of smart airports due to the increasing demand for convenient air travel and operational advantages of smart airports. Several investments have been reported in the last couple of years. Smart airport solution such as Smart Airport 2.0 Solution facilitates data communication among numerous vertical business systems at airports. The evolution of airport operations through Airport 1.0, Airport 2.0, and Airport 3.0 is encouraging the implementation of baggage handling operations in airports to enhance the overall baggage handling process. Thus, the development of smart airports is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Major Five Airport Smart Baggage Handling Solutions Market Companies:

Daifuku Co., Ltd.

Daifuku Co., Ltd. is headquartered in Japan and operates the business under various segments such as Factory Distribution Automation (FA&DA), e-Factory Automation (eFA), Automotive Factory Automation (AFA), Airport Technologies (ATec), Auto Washing Technologies (AWT), and Contec. The company offers In-line Baggage Screening Conveyor.

Leonardo Società per azioni

Leonardo Società per azioni is headquartered in Italy and offers products through the following business units: helicopters, electronics, defence security systems, aeronautics, and space. The company provides both complete baggage handling solutions and single products suitable for integration in wider solutions.

Siemens AG

Siemens AG is headquartered in Germany and operates under various business segments, namely Power and Gas, Energy Management, Building Technologies, Mobility, Digital Factory, Process Industries and Drives, Siemens Healthineers, Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, and Financial Services. The company offers SIBAG Smart, which can handle up to 1,500 bags/hour and serve up to 4 million passengers/year.

SITA

SITA is headquartered in Switzerland and offers products through air transport communications and information technology business segment. The company offers BagConnect and BagFast. SITA BagFast is a simple software that only prints IATA-compliant fallback tags on-demand.

Vanderlande Industries B.V.

Vanderlande Industries B.V. is headquartered in the Netherlands and offers products through the following business segments: airports, warehousing, parcel, and life-cycle services. The company offers FLEET, which replaces the need for fixed conveyors and sorting systems.

Airport Smart Baggage Handling Solutions Products Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

Smart baggage and tracking devices

Smart baggage screening devices

Airport Smart Baggage Handling Solutions Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

