

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese stock market is notably higher on Thursday while the safe-haven yen weakened following the positive cues overnight from Wall Street and as U.S.-Iran tensions appeared to ease. President Donald Trump indicated the U.S. would hit Iran with new sanctions but not respond militarily.



The benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is adding 416.73 points or 1.80 percent to 23,621.49, off a high of 23,623.53 earlier. Japanese stocks ended sharply lower on Wednesday.



Market heavyweight SoftBank Group Corp. is gaining almost 3 percent and Fast Retailing is adding 0.7 percent.



Among tech stocks, Tokyo Electron is higher by more than 4 percent and Advantest is rising more than 3 percent.



The major exporters are higher on a weaker yen. Mitsubishi Electric is higher by more than 1 percent, Sony is advancing 1 percent, Panasonic is adding almost 1 percent and Canon is up 0.6 percent.



Among auto stocks, Honda Motor is up more than 1 percent and Toyota Motor is adding 0.6 percent.



Bucking the trend, Inpex is losing more than 4 percent and Japan Petroleum is lower by almost 4 percent after crude oil prices fell almost 5 percent overnight.



Among the major gainers, Screen Holdings is rising more than 6 percent and Fujifilm Holdings is higher by more than 4 percent. Cyberagent, Pacific Metals and Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha are advancing almost 4 percent each.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the lower 109 yen-range on Thursday.



On Wall Street, stocks closed higher on Wednesday after U.S. President Donald Trump delivered a statement responding to last night's attack by Iran, indicating the U.S. would hit Iran with new sanctions but not respond militarily. Trump confirmed earlier reports that there were no American casualties as a result of Iran's missile strikes on Iraqi military bases housing U.S. troops. The market also benefited from a report from payroll processor ADP showing much stronger than expected private sector job growth in the month of December.



The Dow climbed 161.41 points or 0.6 percent to 28,745.09, the Nasdaq advanced 60.66 points or 0.7 percent to 9,129.24 and the S&P 500 rose 15.87 points or 0.5 percent to 3,253.05.



The major European markets also moved to the upside on Wednesday. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index closed just above the unchanged line, the French CAC 40 Index rose by 0.3 percent and the German DAX Index advanced by 0.7 percent.



Crude oil prices declined sharply and ended at four-week lows on Wednesday as worries about U.S.-Iran tensions eased a bit and official data showed an unexpected rise in U.S. crude inventories. WTI crude for February tumbled $3.09 or about 4.9 percent to $59.61 a barrel.



