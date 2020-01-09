

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - UK retail sales for 2019 was the worst on record, the British Retail Consortium said Thursday.



Combined retail sales for November and December decreased 0.9 percent. Like-for-like sales fell 1.2 percent.



Consequently, the full year retail sales fell 0.1 percent, BRC reported.



Twice the UK faced the prospect of a no deal Brexit, as well as political instability that concluded in a December General Election - further weakening demand for the festive period, Helen Dickinson, chief executive at BRC, said.



Retailers also faced challenges as consumers became both more cautious and more conscientious as they went about their Christmas shopping, Dickinson added. Looking forward, the public's confidence in Britain's trade negotiations will have a big impact on spending over the coming year.



