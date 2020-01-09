Global cybersecurity and cloud specialist VAD strengthens leadership team with new SVP appointments to further accelerate growth and innovation

Exclusive Networks today announced the appointments of four new Senior Vice Presidents to complement its existing global leadership team. The appointments of Gerard Allison (SVP, EMEA), Brad Gray (SVP, APAC), Scott Lewis (SVP, Americas) and Barrie Desmond (SVP Marketing Communications) will provide strategic in-theatre leadership, supporting the company's continuing success in offering unique local and global value, whilst driving future growth through market leading technologies, innovative services, and disruptive business models, creating value at scale for both vendors and channel partners alike.

"Gerard, Brad, Scott and Barrie are highly experienced operators who will make a valuable contribution to our business in 2020 and beyond," said Olivier Breittmayer, CEO of Exclusive Networks. "Their arrival coincides with an exciting period of business transformation and innovation as we continue to scale-up and optimise our operational processes for renewed growth in disruptive service offerings, product portfolios and business models."

Gerard Allison is a highly experienced senior executive with a 30+ year track record of building successful teams in EMEA, working at vendors such as Juniper Networks and, most recently, Gigamon. His extensive expertise and knowledge of the IT and security markets, commercial astuteness, entrepreneurial vision, relationship building and management skills, brings a wealth of experience to the EMEA business.

Brad Gray is a highly experienced senior executive with a 25+ year track record of building successful teams in APAC at vendors such as Juniper Networks, Polycom and, most recently, SAP. Having resided for 20 years in Singapore and for 3 years previously in Indonesia, Brad's cultural, technological and commercial insights within the region brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to the APAC business. His appointment comes as the former 'Asia' and 'Pacific' regions of Exclusive Networks combine as a single 'APAC' region.

Scott Lewis is a highly experienced senior executive with a 25+ year track record of regional sales and operations leadership in the Americas, having spent nearly 20 years in the cybersecurity sector working at vendors such as Blue Coat and IBM Internet Security Systems (ISS). Scott joins Exclusive from Fortinet where he spent the last 7 years leading its US Enterprise sales organisation and most recently its US West sales teams.

Barrie Desmond returns to Exclusive following a 12 month sabbatical having previously spent 7 years as Group Marketing Director and most recently as Chief Operations Officer. Barrie has over 30 years experience in marketing, communications and business development, having held senior management roles within channel and vendor organisations, with specialist knowledge and expertise in disruptive technologies and services in cybersecurity and cloud.

The new SVPs bring a wealth of expertise and experience to Exclusive Networks having held senior regional leadership roles at leading global channel and vendor organisations. Each report to Andy Travers, Executive Vice President, Worldwide Sales and Marketing.

"Our global footprint is significant and continually expanding, which emphasises the need for strong leadership at both local and regional levels," said Andy Travers. "Gerard, Brad, Scott and Barrie are proven business leaders with a strong track record of success and I look forward to working closely with them to take advantage of the growth opportunities within their respective regions.

Their vast experience, knowledge and skills will be a tremendous asset to our business, our partners and our people as we continue to scale-up into a new decade."

Exclusive Networks is the global specialist VAD for cybersecurity and cloud solutions the defining and interdependent technologies of the digital era. Its capabilities are backed by best-of-breed vendor portfolios, unparalleled skills and a host of compelling services from pre and post-sales technical support to leasing, training, professional services and global project management. With 50+ offices across five continents and presence in over 100 countries, Exclusive Networks has a unique 'local sale, global scale' model, enabling partners to achieve global reach, while delivering the added value of a locally-focused specialist distributor. More at www.exclusive-networks.com.

