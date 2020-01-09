

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Sodexo (SDXAY.PK) reported first-quarter revenues of 6.08 billion euros, an increase of 7.1%, with organic revenue growth at 3.8%. On-site Services organic revenue growth was 3.8%. The Rugby World Cup contributed 150 bps to growth. Excluding the Rugby World Cup, organic growth would have been 2.3%.



Sodexo CEO Denis Machuel said: 'Revenue growth in the first quarter remains solid with a very successful Rugby World Cup which offsets the impact of contract losses and a decision to exit a Healthcare contract in North America.'



For fiscal 2020; the Group expects: organic revenue growth of around 4%, including the major sports events; and stable underlying operating profit margin excluding the currency impact and any impact from the IFRS 16 implementation.



Mid-term, the Group aims to deliver market leading profitable growth.



