Regulatory News:

BIOCORP (FR0012788065 ALCOR Eligible PEA PME) (Paris:ALCOR), a French company specialized in the development and manufacturing of medical devices and smart drug delivery systems, updates its financial reporting schedule for 2020

Annonce Date* 2019 full-year results Thursday, April 9th, 2020 Before the market opening Annual shareholders meeting Friday, May 15th, 2020 2020 first-half results Thursday, September 24th, 2020 After the market close

This schedule is indicative and subject to change.

PROPOS DE BIOCORP

Recognized for its expertise in the development and manufacture of medical devices and delivery systems, BIOCORP has today acquired a leading position in the connected medical device market thanks to Mallya. This intelligent sensor for insulin injection pens allows reliable monitoring of injected doses and thus offers better compliance in the treatment of diabetics. Available for sale from 2020, Mallya spearheads BIOCORP's product portfolio of innovative connected solutions. The company has 54 employees.

BIOCORP is listed on Alternext since July 2015 (FR0012788065 ALCOR).

For more information, please visit www.biocorpsys.com

Follow us on Twitter @BIOCORPSystems

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200108005395/en/

Contacts:

BIOCORP

Jacques Gardette

Chairman of the Board

investisseurs@biocorp.fr

Éric Dessertenne

CEO

Sylvaine Dessard

Marketing Communication Director

rp@biocorp.fr

+ 33 (0)6 88 69 72 85

ULYSSE COMMUNICATION

Bruno ARABIAN

barabian@ulysse-communication.com

+33 (0)6 87 88 46 26

Nicolas DANIELS

ndaniels@ulysse-communication.com

+33 (0)6 63 66 59 22