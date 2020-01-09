Centamin PLC Announces Notification - Q4 & Prelim Production Result

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY (IN WHOLE OR IN PART) IN, INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OF SUCH JURISDICTION

January 9, 2020

Centamin plc

("Centamin" or "the Company")

(LSE:CEY)(TSX:CEE)

Notification of Q4 Report and Preliminary Production Result

for the three months ended 31 December 2019

Centamin will release its detailed Quarterly Report for the three months ended 31 December 2019 ("Q4") on January 30, 2020. The Company will host a conference call and webcast at 08.30 GMT on the same day.

Preliminary production results

Q4 gold production at the Sukari Gold Mine was 148,387 ounces, a 51% improvement on the previous quarter, driven by improved feed grade, metallurgical recoveries and year-end plant drawdown of gold-in-circuit;

2019 gold production was 480,529 ounces, a 2% improvement on the previous year; and

2020 production guidance is unchanged at 510,000-540,000 ounces.

Ross Jerrard, CEO commented: "As expected, the fourth quarter production result represents one of the strongest quarterly results from Sukari and is a significant achievement for our operational team. During 2019 there have been substantial changes in senior management and this transition in leadership is beginning to be reflected in our improved operating performance."

