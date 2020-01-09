

HAMBURG (dpa-AFX) - Evotec AG (EVTCY.PK, EVOTF.PK) announced Thursday a new five-year, multi-target partnership with Bayer AG to develop multiple clinical candidates for the treatment of polycystic ovary syndrome or PCOS.



Under the terms of the agreement, both companies will contribute drug targets and a comprehensive set of high-quality technology platforms to jointly develop innovative treatment options.



Bayer and Evotec will share responsibilities during the pre-clinical development of potential clinical candidates. Bayer will be responsible for any subsequent clinical development and commercialisation.



Under the deal, Evotec will receive 6.5 million euros upfront payment and 10 million euros research payments over five years. In addition, Evotec might be eligible to receive pre-clinical, clinical and sales milestones of potentially over 330 million euros as well as royalties up to low double-digit percentages of net sales.



The strategic alliance will also have access to targets from the recently formed partnership between Evotec and Celmatix, a company engaged in data-driven target discovery focused on fertility and women's health.



In 2012, Bayer and Evotec entered their first strategic five-year, multi-target alliance developing treatment options for endometriosis.



A second research alliance was initiated in 2016 to develop multiple clinical candidates for the treatment of kidney diseases.



