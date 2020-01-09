

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 2.00 am ET Thursday, Destatis is scheduled to issue Germany's industrial production and foreign trade figures. Economists forecast industrial output to grow 0.8 percent on month, in contrast to a 1.7 percent fall in October.



Ahead of these data, the euro traded mixed against its major counterparts. While the euro rose against the yen and the franc, it fell against the pound. Against the greenback, it held steady.



The euro was worth 0.8475 against the pound, 121.43 against the yen, 1.1112 against the greenback and 1.0826 against the franc at 1:55 am ET.



