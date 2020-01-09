The global ankle replacement (arthroplasty) market is poised to grow by USD 85.91 million during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of almost 9% during the forecast period. Request free sample pages

The market is driven by technological advances and new product launches. In addition, the increasing preference for TAR over ankle fusion is anticipated to boost the growth of the ankle replacement (arthroplasty) market.

Vendors in the market are introducing the third and fourth-generation ankle implants featuring improved designs and latest technologies to overcome various limitations of the first and second-generation ankle implants. The new generation implants ensure a better fit and require less bony resection for insertion. This offers a greater degree of freedom and prevents undue stress transfer. Some vendors are introducing implants that are coated with tiny beads that promote the growth of the surrounding bone into the prosthesis to form a lasting bond and allows bony remodeling over time. The introduction of such innovative products is expected to increase the demand for orthopedic implants, thereby driving the growth of the market.

Major Ankle Replacement (Arthroplasty) Market Companies:

Exactech, Inc.

Exactech, Inc. operates the business across various segments such as hip, knee, extremities, foot and ankle, and advanced surgical technologies. Vantage Total Ankle System is the key offering of the company. It is an easy-to-use solution designed to conserve bone that allows for both stability and mobility in TAR.

Integra LifeSciences

Integra LifeSciences operates the business through various segments such as Codman specialty surgical, and orthopedics and tissue technologies. The company offers a wide range of orthopedic implants. Cadence Total Ankle System and Salto Talaris Ankle are some of its key offerings.

Stryker

Stryker operates the business through various segments such as orthopaedics, MedSurg, and neurotechnology and spine. STAR Ankle is the key offering of the company. It is the first and only three-piece MB ankle implant that is approved for uncemented use in the US.

Wright Medical Group

Wright Medical Group operates the business through various segments such as US lower extremities and biologics, US upper extremities, and international extremities and biologics. INBONE Total Ankle System and INFINITY Total Ankle System are the key offerings of the company.

INFINITY Total Ankle System

INFINITY Total Ankle System operates the business through segments such as Knees, Hips, S.E.T., Dental, Spine and CMF, and Other. Zimmer Biomet Trabecular Metal Total Ankle is the key offering of the company. It is a third-generation, two-component, FB ankle system that incorporates a low-profile design and manufactured with industry-first Prolong Highly Crosslinked Polyethylene.

Ankle Replacement (Arthroplasty) Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

FB ankle systems

MB ankle Systems

Ankle Replacement (Arthroplasty) Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

Asia

Europe

North America

ROW

