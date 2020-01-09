

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - SIG plc (SHI.L) announced its Board now anticipates underlying profit before tax for the year ended 31 December 2019 of approximately 42 million pounds. The Group recorded a 6.1 percent decline in its like-for-like revenues over the year. Group revenues from continuing operations were 7.4 percent lower in the period.



Looking forward, SIG plc said the key challenge for the Group in 2020 is to deliver a return to top line growth. Management is taking a number of actions to address sales performance.



