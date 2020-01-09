Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Donnerstag, 09.01.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 621 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 852647 ISIN: GB0008847096 Ticker-Symbol: TCO 
Tradegate
08.01.20
21:46 Uhr
2,977 Euro
-0,021
-0,70 %
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
1-Jahres-Chart
TESCO PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TESCO PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,015
3,027
09:17
3,018
3,029
09:17
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
TESCO
TESCO PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
TESCO PLC2,977-0,70 %