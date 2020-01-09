

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - German industrial production rebounded in November, data from Destatis revealed Thursday.



Industrial production grew 1.1 percent on a monthly basis, offsetting a 1 percent fall in October. Economists had forecast a 0.8 percent rise.



On a yearly basis, industrial output declined 2.6 percent after falling 4.6 percent in October. Output was forecast to drop 3.7 percent.



Excluding energy and construction, industrial output advanced 1 percent in November. Production of capital goods increased 2.4 percent and that of consumer goods by 0.5 percent. Meanwhile, intermediate goods showed a decrease of 0.5 percent.



At the same time, energy production was down by 0.8 percent in November, while construction output grew 2.6 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX