Panther Metals PLC - Admission to Listing on the Official List

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

PANTHER METALS PLC

(the "Company")

(Incorporated in the Isle of Man with company number 009753V)

Admission to listing on the Official List and to trading on the London Stock Exchange

Panther Metals plc (LSE: PALM) (the "Company") announces that its entire issued share capital of 48,729,968 ordinary shares has today been admitted to the standard segment of the Official List of the Financial Conduct Authority and to trading on the main market for listed securities of the London Stock Exchange plc under the TIDM "PALM". The Company's ISIN is IM00BKDM2TF2 and its SEDOL code is BKDM2TF2.

Capitalised terms used in this announcement are as defined in the prospectus published by the Company on 6 January 2020, unless the context otherwise requires.

For further information please contact:

Panther Metals plc:

Darren Hazelwood, Chief Executive Officer +44(0) 7971 957 685

Mitchell Smith, Chief Operating Officer +1(604) 209 6678

Brokers:

SI Capital Limited

Nick Emerson, +44(0) 1438 416 500

Peterhouse Capital Limited

Guy Miller and Duncan Vasey, +44(0) 20 7469 0930