Technavio has been monitoring the global aircraft emergency generators market since 2018 and the market is poised to grow by USD 156.66 million during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of more than 7% during the forecast period. Request a free sample report

Read the 121-page report with TOC on "Commercial Aircraft Emergency Generators Market Analysis Report by Application (Narrow-body aircraft, Wide-body aircraft, and Regional aircraft), Geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America), and the Segment Forecasts, 2019-2023".

The market is driven by the growing demand for new generation aircraft. In addition, the adoption of 3D printing to manufacture complex aircraft structures is anticipated to boost the growth of the commercial aircraft emergency generators market.

Factors such as improving socio-economic conditions, better social infrastructure, rising affordability of air travel, have driven the growth of the commercial aviation sector in APAC. This is encouraging OEMs to make significant investments to construct new manufacturing facilities in the region. These factors are significantly driving the demand for narrow-body aircraft in the region. The Middle-East is witnessing an increase in the adoption of wide-body aircraft due to growing passenger traffic and aging wide-body aircraft fleets. The rising demand for such new-generation aircraft is positively impacting the growth of the global commercial aircraft emergency generators market.

Major Five Commercial Aircraft Emergency Generators Market Companies:

ATGI Advanced Technologies Group

ATGI Advanced Technologies Group operates the business through segments such as Ram Air Turbines, Non-Contacting Seals, Airborne Pod Systems, and Optical Sensors. The company designs and manufactures powerful ducted RATs for applications such as commercial aircraft.

GENERAL ELECTRIC

GENERAL ELECTRIC operates its business through segments such as Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital. The company designs and manufactures Emergency RAT Generators for OEMs as part of its Electrical Power solutions. It has delivered more than 1,100 RAT for the Boeing 777.

Honeywell International Inc.

Honeywell International Inc. operates its business through segments such as Aerospace, Honeywell Building Technologies, Performance Materials and Technologies, and Safety and Productivity Solutions. The company designs and manufactures RATs for the aerospace industry as part of its emergency power systems offering under aircraft power generation solutions.

Safran

Safran operates the business through segments such as Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, Defense, Aerosystems, and Aircraft Interiors. The company provides alternate generation equipment and systems such as RAT Systems for aircraft.

UNITED TECHNOLOGIES

UNITED TECHNOLOGIES operates the business through segments such as Otis, Carrier, Pratt Whitney, and Collins Aerospace Systems. The company designs and manufactures hydraulic, electric, and hybrid RATs through its business segment, Collins Aerospace.

Technavio has segmented the commercial aircraft emergency generators market based on the application and region.

Commercial Aircraft Emergency Generators Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

Narrow-body aircraft

Wide-body aircraft

Regional aircraft

Commercial Aircraft Emergency Generators Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America

Global Commercial Aircraft Curtains Market Global commercial aircraft curtains market by end-users (widebody aircraft, narrowbody aircraft, and regional aircraft) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

Global Commercial Aircraft Doors Market Global commercial aircraft doors market by type (passenger doors, cargo doors, and others) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

