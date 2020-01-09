

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - International Cons Airlines Group (IAG.L, BAIRY.PK, BAY.L) announced that Willie Walsh has decided to retire. He will stand down from the role and from the Board on 26 March 2020. Luis Gallego, currently Iberia chief executive, will succeed Willie. The Group will announce Luis Gallego's successor at Iberia in due course.



Willie Walsh said: 'Luis has been a core member of the team and has shown true leadership over the years and I have no doubt he will be a great CEO of IAG'.



