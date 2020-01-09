Danish developer Obton and Ireland's Shannon Energy have promised to develop the projects within five years. Total investment is expected to be around €300 million and the companies have already acquired projects with a combined generation capacity of 150 MW.Irish solar project developer Shannon Energy and Danish peer Obton plan to deploy 500 MW of large scale PV capacity in Ireland over the next five years. The companies say they will invest more than €300 million in the projects through a joint venture formed in 2018. The pipeline will kick off with the development and construction of three ...

