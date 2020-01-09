Keystone Investment Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares - Correction
PR Newswire
London, January 9
Keystone Investment Trust plc
Correction: The shares held in treasury and in circulation were stated incorrectly and have now been corrected.
HEADLINE: PURCHASE OF ORDINARY SHARES FOR TREASURY
Keystone Investment Trust plc announces that, on 8 January 2020, it purchased for holding in treasury 6,060 ordinary shares of 50p each at a price of 1772.0627p per share.
Following this transaction, the Company has 144,074 ordinary shares held in treasury and 13,374,725 ordinary shares in circulation. The total number of ordinary shares in issue, including those held in treasury, is 13,518,799.
Shilla Pindoria
For and on behalf of
Invesco Asset Management Limited
Corporate Company Secretary