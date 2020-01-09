The global internal nasal dilators market is poised to grow by USD 5.14 million during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of almost 9% during the forecast period. Request a free sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global internal nasal dilators market 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Read the 123-page report with TOC on "Internal Nasal Dilators Market Analysis Report by Type (Smooth and Ribbed or winged), Application (Snoring, Deviated Septum, Sinusitis, Sleep Apnea, and Others), Geography (Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW), and the Segment Forecasts, 2019-2023".

The market is driven by the increasing prevalence of sleep disorders and breathing difficulties. In addition, the rising demand for custom-fit and reusable internal nasal inhalators is anticipated to boost the growth of the internal nasal dilators market.

Factors such as allergies, cold, and the inhalation of medications have increased the prevalence of sleep disorders such as obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), snoring and breathing problems such as mild nasal airway obstructions. Snoring coupled with obesity can also increase the prevalence of OSA. In 2018, over 11% of American adults snored while sleeping on a regular basis. Its prevalence is more in men, with a ratio of 2:1 compared with women. Internal nasal dilators are used to clear the nasal obstruction and improve the airflow levels in patients with sleep disorders to avoid sleep disturbances. With the increasing prevalence of sleep disorders and breathing difficulties, the demand for internal nasal dilators will increase significantly during the forecast period.

Major Five Internal Nasal Dilators Market Companies:

M&M Pure Air Systems LLC

M&M Pure Air Systems LLC offers anti-snore products such as nasal dilators, anti-snoring backpacks, and mouth tapes; anti-allergy products such as nasal filters; and other personal care products such as sleep masks and mouth masks. Some of the key offerings if the company include WoodyKnows Invisible Nasal Strips (New Model) and WoodyKnows Nasal Dilators Nose Vents (3rd Gen).

RHINOMED Ltd.

RHINOMED Ltd. offers internal nasal dilator products to increase the airflow level during sleep, sports, and exercise activities. Some of the key offerings include TURBINE and mute.

S.A.S Sibiotech

S.A.S Sibiotech offers Respifacile nasal dilator products to increase the airflow in snoring and sleep apnea patients. RespiFacile is a reusable, hi-tech, ultra-lightweight nasal dilator that improves the breathing airflow level in patients with stuffy nose, sinusitis, nasal septum deviation, rhinitis, snoring, and sleep apnea.

SANOSTEC CORP.

SANOSTEC CORP. provides internal nasal dilators to treat patients with snoring, deviated septum, sinusitis, blocked nose, nasal congestion, and dry mouth and mouth breathing conditions. Max-Air Nose Cones and Sinus Cones are some of its key offerings.

Snorecare

Snorecare provides anti-snoring devices to maximize the airflow in sleep apnea patients. Breathe Free is the key offering of the company.

Internal Nasal Dilators Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

Smooth

Ribbed or winged

Internal Nasal Dilators Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

Snoring

Deviated septum

Sinusitis

Sleep apnea

Others

Internal Nasal Dilators Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

Asia

Europe

North America

ROW

