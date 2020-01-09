

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks were moving higher on Thursday after the United States and Iran both indicated they want to avoid a wider military conflict.



U.S. Ambassador Kelly Craft told the UN that America stands 'ready to engage without preconditions in serious negotiations with Iran, with the goal of preventing further endangerment of international peace and security or escalation by the Iranian regime'.



Iran's UN Ambassador Majid Takht Ravanchi wrote that Tehran 'does not seek escalation or war' after exercising its right to self-defense by taking a 'measured and proportionate military response targeting an American air base in Iraq'.



Investors also cheered media reports suggesting that Chinese Vice Premier Liu He will travel to Washington to sign the first phase of the trade deal with the U.S. next week.



The benchmark CAC 40 was up 33 points, or 0.55 percent, at 6,064 after gaining 0.3 percent the previous day.



Sodexo shares slumped 5 percent. The food services group backed its fiscal 2020 guidance for organic revenue growth of about 4 percent after reporting 7.1 percent growth in revenue in the first quarter.



Air France KLM jumped 4 percent after reporting a 3.5 percent increase in total group traffic in December.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX