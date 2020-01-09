VISIATIV: Visiativ presents its new ambitions and launches 3rd strategic plan CATALYST 2023

New Group organisation , based on an expertise platform

Governance renewed and strengthened

Financial performance : €30 million EBITDA targeted

Innovative HR strategy focused on the employee experience

Commitments to CSR and non-financial performance

Lyon, 8 January 2020 - 7.00 am. The Visiativ Group share (FR0004029478, ALVIV) is listed on Euronext Growth Paris.

As a new decade unfolds, Visiativ is delighted to present its latest development ambitions under a new strategic plan named CATALYST 2023. After AUDEO 2017, a plan completed in 2016 one year ahead of schedule, and NEXT 100, whose targets for 2020 will be reached by the end of 2019, CATALYST 2023 aims to consolidate Visiativ's position as a strategic partner for corporate directors to accelerate innovation and the transformation of their businesses.

CATALYST 2023 sets out five priority areas of development for Visiativ: reorganisation based on an expertise platform, renewed and strengthened governance, new financial targets, implementation of an innovative HR strategy and further strengthening of CSR commitments.

Over the past few years Visiativ has become a global player with multiple areas of expertise. Under CATALYST 2023, Visiativ plans to harness its human and digital expertise platform in order to accelerate innovation and the transformation of SMEs companies, thereby establishing itself as the go-to strategic partner for company directors. With over 150 successful corporate transformations already under its belt, Visiativ offers a pragmatic approach to digital transformation covering all phases of the process from diagnostics through to roadmap fulfilment. Taking a step further, Visiativ intends to become a powerful platform of human expertise serving the digital experience.

Through this third strategic plan since its IPO, Visiativ plans to leverage its 18,000 strong customer base to step up multi-brand sales, thereby growing the portion of revenues generated through cross-selling between the various business lines.

To achieve this goal, Visiativ has set itself the task of improving performance and strengthening Group synergies and cross-disciplinarianism in the same aim: being a close, trustworthy partner for its customers.

Reorganisation to enhance agility, responsiveness and efficiency

Under the CATALYST 2023 plan, Visiativ will decentralise its organisational structure on the basis of a multi-competencies platform, combining Consulting, software edition, software integration and Cloud infrastructures. Theses competencies will be put to the service of the Group's activity poles: ABGI Consulting (Innovation Consulting & Operational Excellence), Moovapps Platform (Apps, Platforms & Business Experience), Visiativ Solutions (3Dcontinuity & Dassault Systèmes) and Visiativ Managed Services (support for development of cloud-based corporate technological infrastructure). All support functions (finance, HR, information systems, marketing and communication) will be brought together under a Group holding structure.

The development of the Rapid Manufacturing business will be boosted by an industrial partnership to be concluded shortly.

Renewed and strengthened corporate governance

Visiativ has modified its governance structure in order to drive the CATALYST 2023 plan. Alongside Chairman and CEO Laurent Fiard, Bruno Demortière was appointed Chief Operations Officer in late 2019 and is now in charge of all Group operations. Olivier Blachon, Deputy Managing Director Integration, will be responsible for coordinating the Visiativ Solutions expertise platform in liaison with Dassault Systèmes.

These appointments are designed to make Visiativ more dynamic by fostering a cross-disciplinary approach among operations: more synergies, cross-selling and sales complementarity between business lines. By bringing the coordination of all operations and sales under the same umbrella, the Group will be able to optimise and standardise its efficiency.

Meanwhile, the new governance team will be strengthened by today's appointment of Philippe Jean Garcia as Deputy Managing Director Finance (see 8 January 2020 press release).

Agile, decentralised and closer to the Group's customers, partners and employees, this new organisational structure is designed to foster improvement and enhance performance.

New financial targets: stepping up profit growth to reach €30 million EBITDA by 2023

Having grown its revenues and EBITDA margin from under €83 million and 4.6% respectively in 2015 to over €160 million and 8% in 2018, Visiativ is now setting a new milestone in terms of financial performance.

The new strategic plan focuses on stepping up profit growth over the coming years, mainly by enhancing operating performance, fostering agility among support functions henceforth centralised under the holding structure, prioritising organic growth and targeting accretive acquisitions. Furthermore, synergies will be implemented and enhanced via the integration of all previous acquisitions into a global value proposition, thereby boosting overall financial performance.

Visiativ is targeting EBITDA of €30 million by 2023, a major step-up from €13.1 million in 2018.

An efficient and innovative HR strategy focused on the employee experience

Through CATALYST 2023 Visiativ aims to place employees at the centre of its development strategy. Under the direction of Grégory Jourdan, who joined the Group a few weeks ago as Deputy Managing Director Human Resources, Visiativ plans to implement an efficient and innovative HR strategy focused on the employee experience in order to stimulate collective commitment among a strongly driven employee community.

This strategy will mainly be supported by the Human Resources Business Partners in each division, whose role will be to transform the Group business strategy into operational human resources strategies. They are tasked with ensuring the strategic alignment of all employees, focusing on allowing talent to blossom and implementing the global HR strategy in each business unit.

Visiativ employees will also be able to contact the Expertise Centre and their own HR department for a swift and appropriate response to all queries regarding HR matters.

Targeting excellence in CSR and non-financial performance

Non-financial performance remains a central feature of Visiativ's ambitions. Visiativ's social, economic and civic commitments towards all of its stakeholders constitute a separate growth driver within its development strategy. Besides its initiatives to enhance employees' daily wellbeing, under the new strategic plan Visiativ has decided to assign a major priority in favor to inclusion.

The aim is to develop human potential regardless of the challenges that stand in the way. In partnership with charity organisations, Visiativ plans to foster the inclusion of disabled persons and those in a situation of social fragility. Meanwhile, Visiativ will step up its efforts to foster access to new technologies through education, to make digital technology accessible to all and intensify the digital education provided to children in difficulty.

