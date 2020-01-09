

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 5.00 am ET Thursday, Eurostat releases euro area unemployment data. The jobless rate is forecast to remain unchanged at 7.5 percent in November.



Ahead of the data, the euro traded mixed against its major counterparts. While the euro fell against the greenback and the franc, it rose against the pound. Against the yen, it held steady.



The euro was worth 0.8521 against the pound, 121.46 against the yen, 1.1100 against the greenback and 1.0814 against the franc at 4:55 am ET.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX