Amber Allen joins Flourish Mushroom Labs Inc. as VP, Sales



Ms. Allen has decades of experience working with distributors to grow a multitude of brands in the edible mushrooms and other wellness spaces, including helping to grow sales for the Four Sigmatic brand for over 4 years. According to CNBC, "Four Sigmatic's mushroom coffee mix with Lion's Mane and Chaga is the No. 1 best seller in the instant coffee category on Amazon, beating out Nescafe and Starbucks."

Amber Allen also worked with other wellness companies My Matcha Life, Sun Warrior, Mikei Red Reishi and Thursday Plantation.

"Amber's qualifications in building marketing plans for medicinal mushrooms and experience growing sales for some of the world's leading mushroom brands make her an ideal candidate to help us launch our mushroom consumer packaged foods division," says Penny White, CEO of Yield Growth.

Amber will oversee Flourish's international launch of its mushroom coffee line and mushroom soups in 2020.

According to Fast Company, the mushroom market is expected to hit $50 billion in the coming years.

According to Fortune Business Insights, results of clinical and preclinical studies on edible mushroom consumption suggest that their consumption may support healthy immunity, weight management, and enhancement of overall health. Additionally, mushroom consumption can potentially reduce the risk of diseases, such as prostate cancer and breast cancer.

About Flourish Mushroom Labs Inc.

Flourish Mushroom Labs aims to be a leader in plant based therapeutics and packaged food products containing mushrooms and plans to be a first mover in the fast growing industry of psychedelic research. It has a catalogue of 145 formulas for infusion with medicinal mushrooms and is launching mushroom infused coffees and soups in 2020.

Flourish has a joint venture in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines to build a laboratory for the cultivation and research of psilocybin mushrooms. It has filed a U.S. patent application for the use of psilocybin to aid in weight loss and treat obesity, diabetes and to help prevent heart disease. Yield Growth owns 120,000,000 shares in Flourish Mushroom Labs, a majority owned subsidiary of Yield Growth.

About The Yield Growth Corp.

The Yield Growth Corp. develops and manufactures natural plant-based products. It owns the cannabis wellness brands Urban Juve, Wright & Well and Jack n Jane. The Yield Growth management team has deep experience with global brands including Johnson & Johnson, Procter & Gamble, M·A·C Cosmetics, Skechers and Aritzia. Its all natural hemp skincare brand, Urban Juve, has signed agreements for distribution in Canada, Colombia, Brazil, Costa Rica, Panama, Argentina, El Salvador, Ecuador, Peru, Greece, Cyprus, Bulgaria, Romania and Serbia. Yield Growth's Wright & Well brands have manufactured a THC/CBD line of topical and edible products in Oregon and plan to launch a CBD from hemp topicals line in California in 2020. Through its subsidiaries, Yield Growth has over 200 proprietary beauty, wellness, edibles and beverage formulas for commercialization. It has filed 13 patents to protect its extraction method and other intellectual property. Yield Growth earns revenue through multiple streams including licensing, services and product sales.

For more information about Yield Growth, visit www.yieldgrowth.com or follow @yieldgrowth on Instagram. Visit www.urbanjuve.com and findyourjuve across social platforms to learn, engage and shop.

