Worldwide LEG3ND Launch Day set for January 10, 2020

Aqua Lung, for 75 years the celebrated leading designer, manufacturer and distributor of scuba diving and watersports equipment, has announced the highly anticipated release of the newest version of their flagship scuba regulator, Legend 3 or 'LEG3ND.' The company will celebrate the completely new LEG3ND with a global launch on January 10th, 2020.

Leg3nd Elite First and Second Stage (Photo: Business Wire)

"The 'Legend 3' Regulator is a full redesign of our already famous Legend collection it is the absolute pinnacle of underwater breathing technology and the latest version of our best-selling and highest performing regulator," said Laurent Boury, Vice President of International Diving for the Aqua Lung Group.

"Somehow our engineering development team at Aqua Lung has been able to outdo themselves yet again," continued Mr. Boury. "This third iteration of the Legend is by far our best it is more capable, easier breathing and more versatile than anything we have ever built."

Aqua Lung Ocean Ambassador Philippe Cousteau echoes Mr. Boury's assessment, adding, "The Legend has always been my regulator of choice, no matter if I am diving under ice at one of the poles or on a tropical reef; it is the one regulator capable of outperforming anything else in either condition."

Nicolas Peyron, Aqua Lung's R&D manager, states, "In lab testing, effort of breathing and resistance to freezing on the LEG3ND Elite is at levels never achieved before on any regulator, from any company. This is the new gold standard for underwater breathing apparatus."

The LEG3ND will be available in 3 models: The LEG3ND, LEG3ND MBS and LEG3ND ELITE in both DIN and Yoke configurations. Each has premium components, finishes and features that make a complete range of choices for any type of diver, in all conditions, all depths and all dives.

About Aqua Lung

Aqua Lung pioneered the creation of modern diving equipment in 1943 when Captain Jacques-Yves Cousteau teamed with Emile Gagnan to develop the first "aqua-lung" that made underwater exploration possible. Today, the brand continues to be the leading global designer and manufacturer of dive and water sports gear. With a deep commitment to quality, research and testing, Aqua Lung has revolutionized the scuba diving experience by setting industry standards for scuba equipment in technology, comfort, safety and design. The company's rich history as an expert in the dive and water sports industry has led to the demand of Aqua Lung equipment for recreational, technical and military applications in more than 100 countries around the world, under the brand names Aqua Lung, Apeks, Aqua Sphere, Phelps Swimming, O.ME.R, U.S. Divers and Stohlquist. For more information, visit www.AquaLung.com, http://www.Facebook.com/AquaLungDivers.

