

BENTONVILLE (dpa-AFX) - Walmart unveiled Alphabot, a back-of-store automated system, which is expected to revolutionize the retail giant's online grocery operations amid the stiff competition from rival Amazon.



At the Walmart supercenter in Salem, New Hampshire, Alphabot is fully operational at a 20,000-square-foot extension. The system is assisting associates to enable quicker, more efficient order picking.



The new robotic system is developed by startup Alert Innovation exclusively for Walmart. Alphabot works behind the scenes and uses autonomous carts to retrieve ambient, refrigerated and frozen items ordered for online grocery. The system then delivers the products to a workstation, where a Walmart associate checks, bags and delivers the final order.



According to the Wall Street Journal, Alphabot can collect 800 products an hour, 10 times faster than an associate.



In the store, associates will continue to pick produce and other fresh items by hand, while Alphabot will streamline the order process, allowing associates to do their jobs with greater speed and efficiency, and focus more on customer.



By increasing fulfillment speeds, the technology allows consumers to place orders closer to pickup time, and reduce wait time when picking up an order.



Walmart noted that Alphabot has been operating at its pilot location in Salem since mid-2019. The store will continue to serve as Alphabot's home while the company perfects the process.



Brian Roth, a senior manager of pickup automation and digital operations for Walmart U.S., said, 'This is going to be a transformative impact to Walmart's supply chain. Alphabot is what we think of as micro-fulfillment - an inventive merger of e-commerce and brick and mortar methods.'



