The "Italy Tumor Markers Sales Segment Forecasts for over 40 Tests: Supplier Shares and Strategies, Volume and Sales Segment Forecasts, Emerging Tests, Technologies and Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The author's new report is a study of the major business opportunities emerging in the Italian cancer diagnostics market during the next five years. The report examines trends in the Italian cancer diagnostics markets, reviews current and emerging assays; analyzes potential applications of new diagnostic technologies; forecasts sales of major tumor markers by market segment; profiles leading players and potential market entrants; and identifies specific business opportunities for suppliers.

Rationale

The cancer diagnostics market is on the verge of explosion, as the researchers approach major technological breakthroughs in tumor diagnosis and therapy, discover new specific antigens, and unlock the mystery of the genetic basis of the disease. During the next five years, the worldwide cancer diagnostics market is promising to be an exciting, dynamic and rapidly expanding field. Anticipated technological breakthroughs will create numerous opportunities for determining genetic predisposition, detecting specific tumors, and monitoring biological response to cancer therapy. The rise in geriatric population will further compound the growing demand for malignancy assays and the rapid market expansion worldwide.

Italy Market Overview

Five-year test volume and sales projections.

Comprehensive market segmentation analysis, including review of the market dynamics, structure, size, growth and major suppliers.

Estimated universe of laboratories performing cancer diagnostic testing.

Cancer statistics, etiology and recent developments.

Business Opportunities and Strategic Recommendations

Specific new product development opportunities with potentially significant market appeal during the next five years.

Design criteria for new products.

Alternative market penetration strategies.

Potential market entry barriers and risks.

Over 200 Current and Emerging Cancer Diagnostic Test

Biochemical Markers

Oncogenes

Growth Factors

Hormones

Colony Stimulating Factors

Lymphokines

Immunohistochemical Stains, and others.

ACTH, AFP, Beta-2 Microglobulin, CA 15-3/27.29, CA 19-9, CA 125, Calcitonin, Cathepsin, CEA, Chromogranin, Colon-Specific Antigen, Cytokeratins, Estrogen Receptor, Ferritin, Gastrin, HCG, Insulin, Interferons, Interleukins, Lymphocyte Subtyping, Neuron-Specific Enolase, Nucleolar, Occult Blood, Oncogenes, Pancreatic Oncofetal Antigen, Pap Smear, Parathyroid Hormone, Progesterone Receptor, Prostatic Acid Phosphatase, Prostatic Specific Antigen, S-100 Protein, Serotonin, Sialic Acid, Squamous Cell Carcinoma Ag, TDT, Thymidine Kinase, Thyroglobulin, Tissue Polypeptide Antigen, and others.

Supplier Shares, Sales and Volume Forecasts

Sales and market shares of major cancer diagnostic product suppliers by individual test.

Five-year test volume and sales forecasts for major tumor markers by market segment, including.

Hospitals

Commercial/Private Laboratories

Instrumentation Review

Analysis of major molecular diagnostic and immunodiagnostic analyzers used for cancer testing, including their operating characteristics, features and selling prices.

Technology Assessment

Assessment of latest molecular diagnostic methods, biochips/microarrays, biosensors, monoclonal antibodies, immunoassays,

chromosome analysis, IT, artificial intelligence, flow cytometry, and other technologies and their potential applications for cancer diagnostic testing.

Review of competing/complementing technologies, including CT, MRI, NMR, PET and photonics spectroscopy.

Extensive listings of companies, universities and research centers developing new cancer diagnostic tests and detection technologies.

Competitive Strategies

Strategic assessments of major suppliers and start-up firms developing innovative technologies and products, including their sales, product portfolios, marketing tactics, collaborative arrangements, and new products in R&D.

The companies analyzed in the report include:

Abbott

Agilent Technologies

Applied Gene Technologies

Arca Biopharma

Beckman Coulter/Danaher

Becton Dickinson

bioMerieux

Bio-Rad

CellSearch

Cepheid

Clinical Genomics

Decode Genetics

DiaSorin

Diazyme

Eiken Chemical

Elitech Group

Enzo Biochem

Epigenomics

Exact Sciences

Fujirebio

Guided Therapeutics

Hologic

Janssen Diagnostics

Leica Biosystems

Kyowa Medex

Myriad Genetics

OncoLab

Ortho-Clinical Diagnostics

Panacea Pharmaceuticals

PerkinElmer

Polymedco

Qiagen

Quest Diagnostics

Roche

Scienion

Sequenom

Siemens Healthineers

Takara Bio

Theradiag

Thermo Fisher

Tosoh

Vermillion

Wako Pure Chemicals

